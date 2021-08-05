Article 370 abrogation was an unfortunate, unilateral decision: Usman Majeed

Bandipora, Aug 5: The vice president JK Apni party and former MLA Bandipora, Usman Majeed Thursday said that the abrogation of article 370 was an unfortunate decision and was taken by the BJP government without taking people of J&K into confidence.

Usman was speaking to the press on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 at his party office in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

He said,”there will hardly be any person in Jammu and Kashmir who was not filled with remorse about losing the status, and taking it away was a unilateral decision of BJP government like in past as congress also did the same."

Usman said from two years he has seen nothing beyond the talk about the abrogation of article 370, "though stone pelting, I will accept has drastically reclined but tell me what have we achieved in resolving the problems of the people in general, the good that government announces it has done and promises it has made are confined to media and papers only and people were having no respite on the ground."

Usman said, "Businesses are down, nobody is there to listen to public grievances, jobs are nowhere as promised, engagement of youth which was very important is not there and the political process, the most important has not even been restored till date."

The Apni party vice president said that restoring the political process and building confidence measures were very important, however, the centre was engaged in delimitation process for two years and aren't moving forward when even we had asked for this process to be carried out like it is being done in rest of the country and not make J&K a separate entity and waste two years in the affair.

Usman said that not restoring the democracy was having adverse effects and it was the reason that people were feeling alienated from the system. He said restoring democracy was the answer for all such issues.