ARTO Anantnag invites applications for Vanity Numbers

Anantnag, June 28: According to ARTO Anantnag, the existing 'JK03K' registration series for vehicles is about to get exhausted very shortly and a new 'JK03L' registration series will be started next week.

In this connection, the ARTO has invited applications for allotment of Vanity Numbers in the new registration series. It was informed that if only one application is received for a particular Vanity Number, the allotment will be done on "first come first serve" basis while as if multiple applications are received for one particular Vanity Number, the number will be put to auction and the highest bidder will get that Vanity Number.