Aryans Group to give Rs 15 crore scholarship in its 15th academic session

Srinagar, Aug 1: To encourage more students to pursue higher education, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Chandigarh has decided to give a scholarship of Rs 15 crore to the students who would be admitted under its 15th academic session in the year 2021-22.

A statement of the Aryans Group Chandigarh issued here said that AnshuKataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that the 10th, 12th and graduation passed out and passing out students could apply for the scholarships. It said that the scholarships would be given on merit cum means basis.

The statement said that interested students could register themselves for this test on Aryans website www.aryans.edu.in before 10th August.

It quoted Kataria as saying that Aryans had become an education hub for the J&K students.

He said that Aryans was the only campus outside Kashmir, near Chandigarh having more than 2000 students from various parts of J&K.