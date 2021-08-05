As cases rise across states, doctors urge people to get vaccinated

Srinagar, Aug 5: As cases rise in many states of India and with the threat of the possible third wave still alive, health authorities in J&K have urged young people to take their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and elderly not to miss their second dose unless recommended otherwise.

J&K has saturated all its 20 districts with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination among the 45-plus age group.

As per the latest data of the Health, Family Welfare and Immunisation Department, 99 percent people in 45 and above age group have received their first dose of vaccine.

A total of 31.6 lakh people fall in this category, the government statistics reveal.

However, just a third of this population, categorised as high-risk, has received the second dose till date.

In the 18-45 years age group, just 31 percent of the population has taken their first dose of vaccine while 1.2 percent have taken the second dose.

Doctors believe that the low coverage of the vaccines in this age group continues to put them at the risk of getting the viral infection.

As per the official data, since April 2021, Covid-19 has proven lethal to over 400 persons aged less than 50 years.

Director General Health, Family Welfare and Immunisation, DrSaleem-ur-Rehman said that the latest research was proving the efficacy of Covishield vaccine being administered in J&K against most variants.

“However, we need people to take both the doses as one dose is not adequate,” he said.

Commenting about the “breakthrough infections” even after vaccination, he said that not a single person who was fully vaccinated had died in J&K while the number of people requiring admission after infection was “very low” among the vaccinated.

“Vaccines drastically reduce the severity of symptoms,” he said.

However, a senior doctor working at SKIMS Soura said there was confusion among the people regarding the second dose.

“Thousands of people have been infected in the past few months and they are under the impression that vaccination is not required for them,” he said.

Former Head of the Department of Internal and Pulmonary Medicine at SKIMS Soura and Vice Chairman of Middle East, Eurasia and Africa Influenza Stakeholders Network (MENA ISN) Prof Parvaiz Ahmad Koul said that a vaccine dose could be delayed following a Covid-19 infection albeit only for upto certain number of weeks.

“The international bodies ask you to wait 14 days after recovery from Covid-19 while the Indian guidelines are that you can wait upto 12 weeks,” he said.

However, he said that there was no way that a Covid-19 infection could be taken as a replacement for the vaccine.

“I would rather take the vaccine than not. There is no other way,” he said.

DrRehman said, “People should come forward for the second dose three months after recovery or first dose, whichever is the earliest.”