Athwajan-Vethpora bridge gets administrative approval for completion

Srinagar, Aug 8: After getting administrative approval, work on one of the languishing projects Athwajan-Vethporabridge over river Jhelum here is all set to resume soon.

A top official said that the government has accorded approval for the completion of this project which now will be completed by the end of this year.

“It was observed that good numbers of projects were languishing for more than 7 to 8 years and investment made on them was in a way wasteful expenditure whereas the public remained discontented. Athwajan-Vethpora Bridge was also among languishing projects for the want to funds,” he said.

Another official said that the inordinate delay in construction of Soiteng-Vethparabridge over Jhelum has escalated the cost of the project from Rs 13.59 crore to Rs 16 crore.