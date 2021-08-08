Athwajan-Vethpora bridge gets administrative approval for completion

Srinagar, Aug 8: After getting administrative approval, work on one of the languishing projects Athwajan-Vethporabridge over river Jhelum here is all set to resume soon.
A top official said that the government has accorded approval for the completion of this project which now will be completed by the end of this year.
“It was observed that good numbers of projects were languishing for more than 7 to 8 years and investment made on them was in a way wasteful expenditure whereas the public remained discontented. Athwajan-Vethpora Bridge was also among languishing projects for the want to funds,” he said.
Another official said that the inordinate delay in construction of Soiteng-Vethparabridge over Jhelum has escalated the cost of the project from Rs 13.59 crore to Rs 16 crore.
Official documents reveal that the original cost for the project in 2010, when it was started was 7.20 crore. However, inordinate delay in construction of Soiteng-Vethparabridge over Jhelum has escalated cost of the project from Rs 7.20 crore to Rs 13.59 crore.
With further delay, the escalation cost of the project as of now is 16 crore. The construction of this double lane bridge was sanctioned under NAMBARD RIDF XV at a cost of Rs 7.20 crore and its execution was entrusted to JKPCC in 2010.
Locals of various areas including Lasjan, Athwajan, Lasjan, Syed Abad Soiteng, Padshahibagh and other adjacent areas have been taking up the matter of its completion with concerned authorities from time to time.
The project is almost complete but was left our as the authorities failed to join expansion joints and construct approach roads to make it functional for public use.
With the passage of time, strong resentment brewed among locals against inordinate delay in completion of the project.
“The government had assured us that the bridge would be completed in four years. In view of the importance of the bridge, people living on two sides of the Jhelum in the area extended cooperation to the authorities. Ironically, they failed to complete the project within stipulated time,” said locals.
The locals urged the government to direct the authorities concerned to ensure its completion as per fresh deadline and throw it open for public at the end of this year.