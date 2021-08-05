August 5, 2019 proved appalling for people of JK: JKCSF

Srinagar, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) today in a statement termed August 5, 2019 decisions ‘as appalling in the history of J&K which have obtained a standstill position in the minds of people demanding answers to scores of questions.’

According to statement issued here Chairman JKCSF Abdul Qayoom Wani said, “after 2 years of abrogation of the Article 370 of Indian Constitution, the people of J and K are in a state of confusion and mental chaos. Because the decision taken on August 5, 2019 was undemocratic, unconstitutional and against ethics.”

“When people of J&K were waiting for the fulfilment of the promise made by founders of India by virtue of ways and means towards the conflict resolution the govt scrapped the special position of state of J&K by abrogating article 370 and 35A of Indian Constitution as such it proved a collectively punishment for the people of the state,” Wani said.

Wani said Article 370 and 35 A was part of Indian constitution and besides political arena, the article safeguarded social, cultural, economical and local heritage and associated aspects. “After the abrogation of this article on August 5 2019, there have been many successive changes in the policies governing J&K that impacted social cultural, political scenario and the recruitment policy.”

JKCSF said that it envisages for the revoking of article 370 and 35 A abrogation and restoration of special status.