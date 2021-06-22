AWAAM KI AWAAZ | FMPHW Nasreen Bibi happy after LG mentions her name in Radio programme

Samba, June 22: It was the happiest moment of her life when, Nasreen Bibi, a Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW) of district Samba listened her name during the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in the radio programme Awaam Ki Awaaz.

Recent episode of Awaam Ki Awaaz, aired on 20th June, was dedicated to the frontline workers and Covid warriors.

Nasreen Bibi, a resident of Bari Brahmana, has been working in the health and medical department for a long time now. Nasreen’s service during covid vaccination drive, and polio immunisation of young children and other door to door surveys, has made her a known face in the Purmandal zone.

Naseern says she is overwhelmed by knowing that her services have been recognised by the LG during his address. “It is my job to treat patients and for last one month my team is going door to door to achieve 100% covid vaccination saturation”

“Helping people was always my passion and in my leisure time I like to do social work within my locality as well” says Nasreen on enquiring about her engagements during the free time.

During the Covid pandemic, particularly in the second wave, healthcare workers and doctors are working beyond the scheduled hours and its recognition by the high up in the government really gives pleasure and satisfaction, says Nasreen Bibi.

Naseern proudly said that she has vaccinated more than ten thousand people since the Covid vaccination drive started. “Last month alone, I vaccinated 3000 people in the door to door drive launched to cover the remaining population in the 45 year and above category,” she added.

“The recognition of your work by the people around you makes you forget all worries, risks and encourages you to do your work wholeheartedly,” added elated Nasreen.