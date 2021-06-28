Awantipora attack: Cop’s 25-year old daughter succumbs

Awantipora, June 28: The daughter of a policeman who was grievously injured in a militant attack in Hari-parigam village of south Kashmir's Awantipora on Sunday, succumbed to her injuries today.

The gunmen late last evening had forced their entry into the house of a Fayaz Ahmad and fired upon him and injured him grievously.

His wife Raja Begum (55) and daughter Rafia Jan (25) who tried to save him sustained critical bullet injuries.

The trio were shifted to the nearest health facility where the cop was declared 'brought dead'. The mother daughter duo were shifted to GMC Anantnag.

However, Raja succumbed to her injuries there.

Rafia Jan was shifted to SKIMS Srinagar for advanced treatment. "She also succumbed to her injuries at around 4 am," an official said.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit was behind the attack.

"There is a movement of Jaish militants in the area and it seems that two foreign militants have carried out the attack," the IGP told reporters after visiting the family.

He said that identification of the attackers was on.

"Militants first fired at the SPO. His wife and daughter who tried to save him were also fired upon," the IGP said.