‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ | 6 days remain for applying into National Anthem Singing Competition-2021

Srinagar, Aug 2: Six days have remained to apply and make entry for National Anthem Singing Competition-2021, initiated by the Jammu and Kashmir Government under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to celebrate 75 years of independence and commemorate it as ‘AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav’.

Under this initiative, Government has called upon all the individuals and groups, who are domicile(s) of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, to take part in the national anthem singing competition.

The government has invited entries under individual category and group category. Under the individual category, people in two subcategories, 13-18 years and above 18 years of age can take part in the competition. The minimum age to participate in the completion has been kept at 13 years.

The entries have been made open from 1st August, 2021 and will end on 7th August, 2021.

Further, the winners of the competition will get cash awards as well as chance to sing National Anthem at their respective district/division level Independence Day, 2021 celebrations.

The government has kept the prize money of Rs 25,000, Rs 11,000 and Rs 5,000 for first, second and third prize winners of the competition respectively.

The district-level winners would compete for division level in the competition while as all the participants will get certificate of participation from the J&K government.

It is once again informed that all the eligible individuals and groups can submit their entries through the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1WuQ7X1d3bTdzEYU1t3TcTs7hDzqOP-enHZUqc-IET8s/edit?edit_requested=true with a video file (preferably HD) of the National Anthem Singing Competition to be uploaded by 07/08/21.