Bad start for half of J&K’s children

The World is commemorating Breast Feeding Week between 01 and 07 August, to strengthen commitment towards securing a better health for infants and ensure a supportive and healthy environment for lactating mothers.

Many in J&K, would rubbish this day as unnecessary, thinking that breastfeeding is a common and highly prevalent practice and that there is no need to talk about it. A little look at some figures may shake us out of this apathy: According to the latest National Family Health Survey, less than half of children born in J&K are breastfed within the first hour of their life, just 45.7 percent to be precise. Even with intensive media campaigns about exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, just 65 percent of babies are confined to mother’s milk only during this crucial time.

According to UNICEF, in the first hour of life skin-to-skin contact while breastfeeding regulates a newborn’s body temperature and exposes them to good bacteria from their mother’s skin. “These good bacteria protect babies from infectious diseases and help build their immune systems,” says UNICEF. In addition, immediate breastfeeding, as per this International body, ensures that the newborn gets colostrum and reduces instances of baby’s refusal of mother milk. It also extends the length of breastfeeding, and also to improve rates of exclusive breastfeeding.

Thousands of babies in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions are introduced early on to supplementary feeds which include formula milk, sugary liquids, cow’s milk and even tea. Exclusive breastfeeding is the right of the child for six months and medical bodies have been crying hoarse about the hazards of adulterating the feeding practice. However, as a common practice, many would blame the mother for not adhering to these guidelines, giving a miss to the support system that is needed to ensure that a lactating woman is able to continue breastfeeding for six months and up.

In Kashmir, a growing section of women are working in both formal and informal sectors. None of these sectors has spared a thought for the lakhs of women they employ and the babies they give birth to. The Government sector has a regulation in place to provide six months of paid maternity leave for mothers. After six months, when the mother goes to work, she knows the baby will need to stay back and there is no chance to continue breastfeeding. As a result, the bottle and formula feed is introduced either exclusively or in addition to breast milk early on, even before the completion of six months.