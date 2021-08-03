Bad start for half of J&K’s children

The World is commemorating Breast Feeding Week between 01 and 07 August, to strengthen commitment towards securing a better health for infants and ensure a supportive and healthy environment for lactating mothers.
Many in J&K, would rubbish this day as unnecessary, thinking that breastfeeding is a common and highly prevalent practice and that there is no need to talk about it. A little look at some figures may shake us out of this apathy: According to the latest National Family Health Survey, less than half of children born in J&K are breastfed within the first hour of their life, just 45.7 percent to be precise. Even with intensive media campaigns about exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, just 65 percent of babies are confined to mother’s milk only during this crucial time.
According to UNICEF, in the first hour of life skin-to-skin contact while breastfeeding regulates a newborn’s body temperature and exposes them to good bacteria from their mother’s skin. “These good bacteria protect babies from infectious diseases and help build their immune systems,” says UNICEF. In addition, immediate breastfeeding, as per this International body, ensures that the newborn gets colostrum and reduces instances of baby’s refusal of mother milk. It also extends the length of breastfeeding, and also to improve rates of exclusive breastfeeding.
Thousands of babies in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions are introduced early on to supplementary feeds which include formula milk, sugary liquids, cow’s milk and even tea. Exclusive breastfeeding is the right of the child for six months and medical bodies have been crying hoarse about the hazards of adulterating the feeding practice. However, as a common practice, many would blame the mother for not adhering to these guidelines, giving a miss to the support system that is needed to ensure that a lactating woman is able to continue breastfeeding for six months and up.
In Kashmir, a growing section of women are working in both formal and informal sectors. None of these sectors has spared a thought for the lakhs of women they employ and the babies they give birth to. The Government sector has a regulation in place to provide six months of paid maternity leave for mothers. After six months, when the mother goes to work, she knows the baby will need to stay back and there is no chance to continue breastfeeding. As a result, the bottle and formula feed is introduced either exclusively or in addition to breast milk early on, even before the completion of six months.
In unorganized and private sectors, the concept of maternity leave is completely alien. A woman, soon after giving birth has no option but to resume work as their time off for childbirth and recovery is totally unpaid and they face the risk of termination.
Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act, 1948 and Maternity Benefit (MB) Act, 1961 govern the maternity benefits to women. Paid maternity leave was enhanced from 12 weeks to 26 weeks for “up to two surviving children under the ESI Act,1948 in 2017. Both Acts are meant to protect the rights of women and include stringent vigilance by States and UTs for its implementation. The penalties for violations include imprisonment. The Act is applicable to all organizations, Government, Public and private. The Law states that a “woman employed in an establishment and entitled to maternity benefit under the provisions of this Act may give notice in writing in such form as may be prescribed, to her employer, stating that her maternity benefit and any other amount to which she may be entitled under this Act may be paid to her or to such person as she may nominate in the notice and that she will not work in any establishment during the period for which she receives maternity benefit.”
However, barring the Government sector, most other workplaces have failed to ensure maternity benefits to women. The unorganized sector, like it lacks in pay, leave and other regulations, lacks dismally on this front as well, as expected. Therefore, breastfeeding is not considered an option and formula feed and cow’s milk replaces the elixir that the baby is entitled to in the form of mother’s milk.
The failure of Government after Government, Institution after Institution, Organisation after Organisation and Union after Union to create a supportive and conducive atmosphere for lactating women is criminal. No workspace has made a crèche or a nursery even when hundreds of their employees have babies forced into malnutrition due to this lacunae.
“The lack of spaces at work spaces, organizations and offices for making breastfeeding possible when a woman resumes work has given a big jolt to the entire program of increasing immediate and exclusive breastfeeding,” says Prof Muzaffar Jan, head department of Pediatrics at GMC Srinagar. Prof Jan is a staunch advocate for right and optimum breastfeeding and believes that a child’s health and future health of the community would depend on what the babies consume in those first formative days and months.
He said that the separation of babies from mothers especially in caesarean section births was extremely disturbing and dangerous. “We need to have adequate staff in every maternity hospital and train it to help mothers initiate breastfeeding immediately,” he said. He said that the lack of adequately trained healthcare staff contributed to the failure of exclusive breastfeeding . He said that doctors have time and again raised their voices against the unnecessary use of infant formula in health facilities and the absence of interventions that provide support to mothers.
The detrimental effects of these failures have been documented by scientists and researchers abundantly. There is numerous research to show how breastfed kids have much less spells of sickness than their bottle-fed counterparts. In J&K, 27.4 percent children, despite focus on nutrition, have stunted growth, that is, are shorter than what is expected at 5 years of age. Over 12 percent have less weight than expected, nearly half of them “severely wasted”. In addition, 6 percent are over the weight that is considered healthy at 5 years of age and a particular height.
Prof Jan said it is important for the doctors, pediatricians, general practitioners, gynecologists and others to underline the significance of breastfeeding, immediate and exclusive for the health of the baby. He advocated Infant and Young Child Feeding Centers at every Antenatal clinic to educate mothers-to-be about the importance of breastfeeding and how to do it successfully and correctly. “We have started one such center at GB Pant Children Hospital and it is proving to be quite helpful for us,” he said. He said counselors could help in training women and supporting them in this endeavour. “We are unfortunately lagging on that front,” he said. He stressed upon the need to continue breastfeeding after 6 months of age for the right nutrition. Ignorance and apathy on part of our systems denies feed to children after six months of age, he said.