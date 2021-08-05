Badamwari Knockout Tournament | Badamwari FC beat Youth FC

Srinagar, Aug 4: In the ongoing Badamwari knockout football tournament, the first semifinal was at played at Waris Khan ground here on Monday.

In the semifinal, Badamwari FC clashed with Youth FC. It was Youth FC who scored first goal of the match in 22nd minute. Basit was scorer as he converted free kick into goal.

At halftime Youth FC were leading by 1-0 goals.

In second half, Badamwari FC made brilliant comeback. Mehraj scored equaliser in 47th minute while as Shabir scored winner in dying moments of the match. Badamwari FC won match by 2-1 goals and booked place in final. Shabir of Badamwari FC was awarded man of the match.

Earlier in the last quaterfinal match, Hyderya Sports FC defeated Old City FC by 3-0 goals to make its way into the semifinal of the tournament.

Nayish scored first goal for Hyderya FC in 17th minute and in 42nd minute skipper Shahnawaz Bashir made it 2-0 for them.

Hyderya Sports FC's foreiegn recruit Roamarick made it 3-0 in second half for his side.

Shahnawaz was awarded man of the match.

The event is being organized by Badamwari Sports fraternity under the aegis of JKFA.