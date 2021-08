Srinagar, Aug 1: In the ongoing Badamwari Knockout football tournament, the quarter final was played at Waris Khan ground, here on Saturday.

In the match local side Badamwari FC clashes with Court Road FC. Badamwari FC emerged as the winner by 3-1 goals. Hyder scored two goals for Badamwari FC while Ausaib scored one.Musab was the scorer for Court Road. Hyder of Badamwari FC was awarded as man of the match.