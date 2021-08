Srinagar, Aug 6: The two-day District Bandipora Pencak Silat championship organised by District Bandipora Pencak Silat Association was inaugurated at Indoor Stadium Shadipora Bandipora on Friday.

The event was inaugurated by SDM Sumbal Dr Bashir Ahmed while SHO Sumbal Mir Saleem and Incharge manager Shabir Ahmad Dar were other guests present.

In the event, around 160 boys and girls in all age categories of district Bandipora are participating .