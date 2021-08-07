Banihal blast act of sabotage: SP Ramban

Ramban, Aug 7: Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramban P D Nitya on Saturday stated that the blast at MG Construction Company site in Banihal injuring two late Friday evening “prima facie looked like an act of sabotage.”

While addressing a press conference here, SP Nitya maintained that the police along with other security agencies were investigating into the incident and were trying to find out the nature of explosive substance used to trigger the blast.

She stated that the blast was triggered at MG Construction Company site in Banihal last evening at 11 pm in which one worker was injured and he was immediately evacuated to the Sub District Hospital (SDH), Banihal.

“One hundred meters away from the site of the blast in a Madrassa, a 16-year old child too was injured. He suffered injuries after he was hit by broken window glass pieces due to the impact of the blast. He was also rushed to Banihal hospital,” SP said. She claimed that both the injured sustained minor injuries.

“A company worker Gopal Sharma, who was, later, referred to GMC Anantnag from SDH Banihal for treatment, is stable,” she said.

MG Construction company has been engaged by NHAI for four-lane work of Jammu Srinagar National Highway which would circumvent the Banihal town. Soon after the blast incident, the police and other security forces cordoned off the area and searches were conducted in the entire area to nab the suspects.

SP said this morning the Road Opening Party (ROP), while checking along the side of the road, found detonator explosive thrown in a careless manner.

“We have taken cognizance and we have lodged an FIR also,” she said.

Last evening the police in its official statement released after the incident said, “At 2315 hours, it was informed that some blast took place at MG Construction site resulting in injuries to Gopal Sharma, 35, son of Ratan Lal Sharma resident of Udhampur and Mohammed Aquib, 16, son of Gul Mohammed Naik resident of Mangit Khari.”

“The blast has taken place under mysterious circumstances and investigation has been undertaken to ascertain the cause. All the injured are stable,” the police had added. Meanwhile, police, CRPF, army and other security forces intensified patrolling in their respective jurisdictions after the Banihal blast.

This morning all the routes, leading to town including Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, were being sanitized. Security forces’ vehicles could be seen patrolling in various areas of Ramban district.

Police sources said that security across the district was intensified to keep vigil on anti-social activities.

Earlier on Friday, the Superintendent of Police Ramban had chaired a security review meeting at district police office in which commanding officers and officers of army and other security agencies deployed in the district participated.