Baramulla achieves 89% vaccination of 45-plus population

Baramulla, June 27: Baramulla district administration has achieved 89 percent target in the vaccination campaign in the 45 plus age group while remaining target is likely to be achieved within four days.

Besides successful vaccination campaign, the positivity rate across the district has dropped to 1.8 percent while the recovery rate has jumped to 98 percent.

The success has encouraged the frontline workers besides other stakeholders involved in the fight against the pandemic.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar while expressing satisfaction over the vaccination campaign across the district said that vaccination programme was extremely important in tackling Covid-19.

He said that the frontline workers besides other stake holders involved in the campaign were enthusiastic to achieve 100 percent target in the coming days.

“We are optimistic to achieve 100 percent target in vaccination campaign within three to four days. People need to be encouraged to come forward for vaccination so that a shield is built against the pandemic,” Kumar said.

He said that the overall fight against the pandemic was yielding satisfactory results.

Kumar said that while positivity rate had dropped to 1.8 percent, the recovery rate had jumped to 98 percent. “Recovery rate of 98 percent besides drop in positivity rate shows that the campaign against the pandemic is moving in the right direction,” he said.

Kumar emphasised upon the officers to work in coordination and synergy for achieving the desired results.