Baramulla admin constitutes team for eviction of illegal occupants from Govt accommodation

Srinagar, July 29: The Baramulla district administration has tightened its noose against the illegal occupants of government accommodations as it has constituted a five-member committee for eviction of illegal occupants of government accommodation in the district.

An order issued by the district magistrate Baramulla said that the team has been constituted for initiating the process of eviction of illegal occupants of government accommodation in compliance with government order number A/56(2014)-155 of February 2, 2021.

The team comprises Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, TehsildarBaramulla, Executive Engineer R&B division Baramulla, Executive Engineer Civil Maintenance Division Baramulla and Station House Officer (SHO) Baramulla.

“The team should start the process of eviction after production of list of illegal occupants of government accommodation by screening committee constituted vide this office order number 11 of DCB dated July 29,” the order reads.

The team has been instructed to submit an action taken report to the office of the district magistrate on a daily basis.

In a separate order, the district magistrate ordered for deduction of HRA from the salary of government employees who are allotted government accommodation.

The administration has informed the concerned DDOs of all the departments in the district to start deduction of HRA from the salaries of employees working under their establishment.

“The action taken report along with Paysys sheet of salary of all such employees should be submitted to this office before August 7 of this year,” the order reads.

The order was issued in reference to the Finance department order number A/56(2014)-155 dated February 2 wherein it was clarified that no HRA is admissible to any such government employee who is allotted government accommodation or is in occupation of any government accommodation under any pretext.

“This office has also received some RTI applications seeking status of implementation of said order. In this connection, it is requested to all offices to start deduction of HRA from the salaries of employees working under your establishment,” the order reads.

The district magistrate has attached an annexure enlisting names of around 116 employees of different departments of the district whose HRA would be deducted from their monthly salaries.

From SPO to constable and from road worker to cook, from computer operator to Anganwari social worker and from helper of R&B department, all the names figure in the annexure whose HRA would be deducted from the salary.