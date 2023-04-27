J&K has lowest human trafficking cases: LG Sinha

Srinagar, April 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the National Seminar on Anti Human Trafficking Awareness organized by National Commission for Women, in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and J&K Police, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor shared valuable suggestions to effectively deal with the challenges of Human Trafficking in a comprehensive manner.

“Trafficking in persons is the most heinous form of organized crime which requires holistic and coordinated action by all the stakeholders at all levels,” said the Lt Governor.

“Law enforcement agencies, civil society groups, youth and every section of the society must unite to raise awareness of this issue, safeguards people from exploitation, effectively combat this violent crime and to dismantle the criminal network,” he added.

The Lt Governor asked the Anti-human trafficking cells to forge partnership with youth clubs and civil society groups.

“Anti-Human trafficking cell in the districts require a comprehensive approach and partnership with civil society and youth to prevent trafficking and assist the law enforcement agencies to punish the traffickers. Our small effort can save many innocent people from exploitation,” he said.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the Law enforcement agencies to analyze three important aspects - origin, transit & destination and prepare a Priority Action Plan to strike at the root of Human Trafficking Network.

“In order to eradicate this crime, our coordinate response must focus on vulnerable groups such as children, women, labourers, displaced persons and it should be ensured they are identified & sufficiently protected,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said the Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance for crime against women and committed to punish the criminal networks or individuals behind this heinous crime.