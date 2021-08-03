Baramulla man’s body retrieved | Handed over to family for last rites

Srinagar, Aug 2: The body of an elderly man of Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla, who was allegedly murdered and thrown into River Jhelum, was retrieved Monday and handed over to the family for last rites.

Bilal Ahmad Pandith of Khoja Bagh Baramulla was allegedly murdered and thrown into the River Jhelum by people associated with sand mafia on Saturday.

A Police official said that the body was retrieved after two days at Khanpora and handed over to the family.

“We launched a joint rescue operation in collaboration with the Army, SDRF, and Irrigation and Flood Control department and were able to find the body,” the official said.

The residents of Khoja Bagh Baramulla had said that Pandit was allegedly beaten by the people associated with sand mafia and thrown in River Jhelum after a scuffle with as rival group of Chakloo area, located on the other side of the River Jhelum.

Pandith's family members had said that he was called by one of his acquaintances at 12 noon on Friday and left his home with a friend in connection with some work.

A Police official said that from Chakloo Baramulla they picked up around 15 people suspected to be involved in the murder of the Khoja Bagh man.

“Of the 15, rigorous questioning of four people is being done as they are the main accused. Till now, we were focused on retrieving the body of Pandith. Now we will focus on further investigations to punish the culprits,” the Police official said.

He said that there seems to be no involvement of Pandith’s associate who had accompanied him to the spot where he was beaten and thrown into the River Jhelum.

“But we kept him in temporary custody as there were apprehensions that locals may beat him or damage his property just to vent out their anger. But he is not involved. He doesn’t even know the names of all the people of Chakloo who are picked for questioning,” the Police official said.

A few days ago, the body of an elderly woman was found lying in the orchards at Gutiyar area of Baramulla.

After three days, Police are yet to ascertain the cause of her death.

“We are confused over it as there is no clue about what led to the death of the woman,” the Police official said.

He said that there was no rivalry between her family and in-laws or there was no property dispute.

“Even there is no clue of her being raped as her clothes were intact. But our investigation will continue till we come to the conclusion and ascertain the cause of her death,” he said.