Basharat Colony residents seek upgradation of water supply system

Srinagar, Aug 5: Residents of Basharat Colony in Gulshan Nagar B locality here have expressed resentment over delay in upgradation of drinking water supply system

A delegation of representatives of Intizamia Committee Masjid Gousia said many houses in the area are without drinking water supply. They said the residents are facing problems in absence of piped drinking water supply.

“Though authorities under the JalJeevan Mission claim to provide piped water supply to every house, but many houses in our area has been left out. Many residents in our area have to fetch water from adjoining areas. We demand that pipelines should be laid from house no 35 onwards so that all leftover and under-construction houses are covered and supply drinking water," they said.

"We make a fervent appeal to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter," they said.