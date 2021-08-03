Be alert, not innocent investors

Amid the mayhem and devastation caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic to the life and economy, a sort of festival is continually hitting the Indian stock markets. While writing this column, I could feel the festive mood among the market players through their statements when the stock market benchmarks Nifty and Sensex hit new lifetime highs today (August 03). The Nifty hit 16K mark which investors called a historic day for the market, while the Sensex hit a record high level of over 53K at the end of the day. However, the festive mood among various segments of the market players including the investors and the experts is loaded with apprehensions. Veteran investors are observing cautious approach while reaping benefits of the surge in the markets while other retail investors are in merry-making mood giving little or no attention to the risks associated with the market.

During the period of Covid-19, we have seen substantial increase in the participation of retail investors. It’s interesting to note that the volume of trading by foreign and domestic institutions has declined. , However, contrary to this, the amount of retail participation has gone up significantly. There has been a sudden rise in the number of demat accounts held by individuals, which, according to a report, saw an addition of 14 million accounts in 2020-21. This is almost three times higher than during the previous financial year.

Most of the new post-covid entrants are first-time investors in the markets and are mostly lured by the market gimmicks. However, they have been enjoying the flight of markets to record-breaking levels so far.

Enthusiasm among our local gullible investors (I call most of them raw investors as they swim in the market without knowing the art of swimming) too is high and are resorting to investing-spree in the markets. I am privy to the situations where scores of among these local investors have disposed-off some of their assets to enter the markets with an intention to make quick bucks. A case in point is one of my acquaintances who sought opinion to invest in the market. Actually, he is lured by the quick money-making stories of the markets despite Covid-induced economic recession. He wants to invest a particular amount in equities of different companies for a shorter period to earn substantial amount. The purpose of his investment is to make substantial money for construction of a house. He thinks the investment in shares at the moment is better option than obtaining a loan from a bank.to bridge his shortfall of funds required for the construction of a house.

The fact is that one should not use equities as a channel of generating financial resources for the projects like construction of a house etc. The returns on investment in equities can be volatile in the short and medium-term, and one could well end up losing the money. There are certain things which you as an investor need to know and understand while making entry into the markets.