'Bhandari Wazwan' thrown open at Kashmir Haat

Srinagar, Aug 2: Kashmir Haat exhibits a colourful ambience with the increasing number of visitors due to presence of amusement for children, musical evenings, Kashmiri craft stalls, food courts attracting more and more visitors day by day.

Director Handicrafts and Handlooms Mehmood Ahmed Shah today inaugurated Kashmiri cuisine under the name and style of "Bhandari Wazwan" a centuries old traditional blend of Kashmiri cuisine.

On the occasion a farewell was accorded in honor of FayazShabnum, Manager Kashmir Haat (president EJAC) who attained his superannuation after putting in fourty years of service in H&H department.

Director H&H presided over the function, while applauding the outgoing officer and recalling his services, Director H&H said that FayazShabnam left no stone unturned in promoting and reviving the centuries old Kashmiri crafts. He managed well the exhibitions held at Kashmir Haat during his tenure and received laurels from authorities for his dedication.Besides officers of H&H department, some prominent businesses men and officers from Information department were also present on the occasion.