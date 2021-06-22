BJP Kashmir unit held a plantation drive at Manasbal

Srinagar, June 22: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) District unit Ganderbal today held a plantation drive at Manasbal, Ganderbal in which Co-Incharge Kashmir Ashish Sood, was the chief guest.

According to a statement issued here, he said Jammu and Kashmir is prone to various types of disasters, including frequent flooding, landslides and avalanches and plantation of trees can go a long way in mitigating the impacts of climate change.

“Speaking on the occasion BJP J&K General Secretary Sunil Sharma asked the party worker to spread the awareness to shun smoking and contribute for the pollution free environment by remaining away from addictive drugs, smoking and plant more and more tress. Senior leader & Prabrari Minority Morcha Dr Ali Mohammad Mir said that BJP takes equal interest in political as well as social responsibilities. The party activists will also inspire other residents to plant saplings to maintain eco-balance. State Spokesperson Altaf Thakur said this endeavour will benefit the environment in the long run, he said,” the statement read.