BJP launches health volunteers program in Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 6: To tackle the possible third wave, BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP)’s Kashmir Unit on Friday launched the volunteer program who will act as a bridge between people and the health department, the party said in a statement.

According to a statement issued here, addressing the party workers at a health volunteer training workshop in Srinagar, BJP J&K General Secretary Sunil Sharma said health volunteers will reach out to people in each and every corner of Kashmir and will aware, help, and counsel them regarding Covid19 vaccination.

“It is an important program launched by the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister NarendraModi, who was leading India from the front to combat the possible third Covid19. It is by the efforts of ModiJi, our country is among the leading countries who have vaccinated maximum citizens,” he said.

Sharma said these health volunteer will not only create awareness among the masses about the pandemic, but will also help sick people get primary health care and get them admitted in hospital. “They will have special kits including pulse oximeter, a thermometer, a rapid antigen testing kit and other boosters to fight the Corona pandemic, he added.

Dr Manish Sharama has been appointed as convener of the Jammu and Kashmir, while DrFareeda will be co-convener of the programme.