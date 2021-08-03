BJP leader dies of heart attack

Sopore, Aug 3: A BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) leader from Panzla village of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning at SKIMS, Soura in Srinagar, officials said.

Official sources told that BJP leader DK Nehru suffered a heart attack at his residence last evening following which he was shifted to District Hospital Baramulla where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura after his condition deteriorated. However, he breathed his last this morning at the tertiary care facility, the official informed.