BJP organises celebrations in Ramban on 5 August eve

Ramban, Aug 5: BJP and its sister organisations celebrated the second anniversary of nullification of Article 370 and 35 A at district headquarter town Ramban today.

In this connection a function was held at BJP party headquarter Maitra in which District President BJP Rakesh Thakur ex MLA NeelamLangeh and other office bearers of the district unit of BJP participated.

Speaking on the occasion they described 5 August 2019 a historic day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. They claimed that development works have sped up after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir union territory.

Later they hosted tricolor at party headquarters Maitra,T-ChowkRamban and other places in Ramban town. Police have made elaborate security arrangements by deploying extra police personnel at chowks and bazaars of district headquarters to thwart any untoward incident.