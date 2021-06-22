BJP to observe Syama Prasad Mookerjee death anniversary in Srinagar

New Delhi, June 22: First time after abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP will be observing the death anniversary of its ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee in the Valley on June 23. The BJP feels that abrogation of Article 370 is real integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

Director of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (SPMRF), Dr Anirban Ganguly will deliver the keynote address in Srinagar. In August 2019, BJP government at Centre abrogated Article 370, giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. On June 23, 1953, Dr Mookerjee died in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The BJP observes Mookerjee’s death anniversary as ‘Balidaan Diwas’ and holds programs across the country. But for the first time, the saffron party is doing it in Kashmir Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

Jammu Kashmir BJP co-incharge Ashish Sood told IANS that Ganguly will talk about Mookerjee’s life, mission and vision for the country and sacrifice he made for Jammu and Kashmir’s integration with the rest of the country.

“Abrogation of Article 370 is a real tribute to Mookerjee and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for inclusive and equal development of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sood said.

To observe the death anniversary of Mookerjee, the BJP will be organising a quiet and informal gathering following all Covid protocol.