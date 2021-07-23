BJP will gain more seats in next assembly elections: Santosh

Srinagar, July 23: BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh on Friday said central government has ended dynastic rule in Jammu and Kashmir and stated that party's ground work in Valley will gain more seats in upcoming assembly elections.

According to a statement issued here, addressing a party meeting in Srinagar, the senior leader said regional parties had exploited the people over the past 70 years. He urged party workers to work for progress and development in the region.

"Now people are aware of their rights and they will say no to dynastic politics in upcoming elections, "he said.

The senior leader said party workers have worked hard on the ground, and it will help them in upcoming assembly elections. Even they have sacrificed their lives for the noble cause and their sacrifices will not go in vain, Santosh said.

"They kept rights of people away and exploited the people by showing them green gardens," he said.

Santosh said BJP will win seats in Kashmir and their workers are working hard on the ground.

"Keeping in line with Modi's mission of 'SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, SabkaVishwas', the region has been witnessing unprecedented development in every sector. Now Jammu and Kashmir is moving to model region," he said.

"He urged workers to taking lead in awareness programme on vaccination in far-flung areas of the region," he said adding that during Covid19 party leadership worked hard to reach out the needy people.

Party' President Ravinder Raina and Co Incharge J&K Ashish Sood and Vice President Yousuf also attended the meeting, the statement reads.