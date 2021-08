Kupwara, Aug 4: The body of an old man was recovered from Puhroo stream in LokiporaKralgund area of Handwara on Wednesday.

An official said that the deceased had been missing from his home for around a week now.

He identified the deceased as 75-year-old Ghulam Ahmad Mir alias AmmDarvesh of BunporaLangate, Handwara.