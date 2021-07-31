BRO official 'manhandles' cab driver at Zojila Pass

Ganderbal, July 31: A cab driver was allegedly manhandled by an official of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) near Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

The cab driver on way to Sonamarg was allegedly manhandled by a junior engineer-level official of BRO posted at Zojila Pass, triggering a massive protest demonstration by the drivers against the BRO official.

The drivers alleged that the accused official was harassing and creating issues for them.

Narrating the incident, the driver, who was beaten up by the BRO official, said that he was on way to Sonamarg when the BRO official stopped his vehicle and manhandled him.

A Police official said that a case in this regard had been registered at Police Station Sonamarg.