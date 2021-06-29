Burglars decamp with all household items

Srinagar, June 28: Burglars last night broke open every room and every wardrobe in a 3-storey house in Jablipora area of Bijbhera in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and decamped with copper and other utensils kept in two rooms, a big generator, an inverter along with batteries, big power stabilizer, briefcases with clothes besides other household items, the victim family said Monday.

“We were not at home and at 5:45 am we got a call from our neighbours that the main gate, doors and windows of our house had been broken,” Javaid Ahmad Shah, son of the house owner Abdul Qadoos Shah said.

“They have broken every door, window and wardrobe,” he said. “We had utensils –copper, steel and others, collected from several generations in two rooms. They have taken them all. A big generator which is very heavy and normally is lifted by six persons was also taken away. Also an inverter along with a big battery, a stabilizer, a new water motor, a laptop besides other household articles were also stolen.”

Shah said that on informing the Police, a team visited his residence and recovered a sharp-edged iron rod and other items used by them besides recovering some towels from the nearby area outside the residence.

Station House Officer Bijbhera, JavaidIqbal said that a case had been registered and further investigations taken up.