11 cases under Mumkin Scheme approved at Anantnag

Anantnag: The District Level Implementation Committee today approved eleven (11) cases for disbursement of loan to beneficiaries under Customised Livelihood Generation, Mumkin Scheme, here.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner (DC), who is also the Chairman of DLIC Anantnag, Dr. PiyushSingla took detailed review of the implementation of the (Mumkin) scheme in a meeting of District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC). Beneficiaries hailing from different areas of the district including those from far flung areas have been covered.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held on different aspects of the scheme to ensure hassle-free and time bound approval of cases.