‘228 Jan Aushadhi Kendras providing quality, affordable medicare to people at doorsteps’

Srinagar: With the dedication of 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the UT now has 228 Kendras functional with high standard and quality medicines, surgical equipment and other requisite services available at affordable prices.

Such developments in the healthcare world of J&K have tremendously helped the ailing here in availing the best medicare within the UT that too in a total hassle-free ad transparent manner.

The people here now are completely satisfied and happy with the qualitative and quantitative improvement in healthcare utilities at their door steps which has also reduced theirs out of pocket expenditure on this account.