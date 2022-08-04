'3 Common Incubation Centres to come up in J&K'

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Atal Dulloo reviewed the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting held at Civil Secretariat here today.

The centrally sponsored PM FME scheme aims at providing financial, technical and business support for the upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises.

A PowerPoint presentation was given to the ACS in which the role of the scheme, respective capacity-building measures, subsidies, use of common infrastructure and Common Incubation Centres etc were reviewed. He presented the action is taken report and project implementation plan by senior officers at the meeting.

It was informed that the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) has sanctioned 3 Common Incubation Centres; for milk and its products in Narwal Jammu, for fish in Achabal Anantnag and at Doabgah Sopore for apples.

An indicative list of promotional activities planned by the departments was also shared with the ACS. It was informed that District Resource Persons (DRPs) have been appointed and their online training has been completed. The ACS asked the officers to ensure timely completion and compliance with training programmes.