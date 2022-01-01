3 Milk processing units to produce milk fortified with Vitamin A, D

Srinagar: As part of an initiative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to address the issue of malnutrition and other health-related issues among the people, 3 milk processing units including M/s Zum Zum Milk Products, M/s Haleeb Milk Products and M/s Insha Dairy Limited, operating from IGC, Lassipora Pulwama have initiated the process for fortification of milk with vitamin A and D, with the assistance of FSSAI and Food & Drugs Administration, J&K.
In this regard, FDA in collaboration with FSSAI had conducted a 3-day awareness cum training programme for Food Business Operators engaged in processing and manufacturing of milk and milk products in Srinagar with regard to food fortification.
Executive Director, FSSAI and Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration held a series of interactive sessions on food fortification with various stakeholders including on-ground officers and officials of Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Social Welfare, School Education and Health Departments besides Food Business Operators engaged in manufacturing/processing of milk and milk products, rice and wheat flour.