3 Milk processing units to produce milk fortified with Vitamin A, D

In this regard, FDA in collaboration with FSSAI had conducted a 3-day awareness cum training programme for Food Business Operators engaged in processing and manufacturing of milk and milk products in Srinagar with regard to food fortification.

Executive Director, FSSAI and Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration held a series of interactive sessions on food fortification with various stakeholders including on-ground officers and officials of Food and Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Social Welfare, School Education and Health Departments besides Food Business Operators engaged in manufacturing/processing of milk and milk products, rice and wheat flour.