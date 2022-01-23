30 infra projects in J&K face cost overrun of Rs 25,927 crore

Srinagar: Delay in timely completion of 30 developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir has led to a whopping cost overrun of Rs 25,927 crore, a government of India’s report has revealed.
As per the report, there are 30 developmental projects under execution in J&K having an estimated cost of over Rs 150 crore, these projects have witnessed a cost escalation of 53 percent “due to the fact that authorities in the UT have failed to complete some of these projects within the stipulated timeline.”
The reports while divulging the details have pointed out that 30 projects having an original cost of Rs 48,180 crore has witnessed a cost escalation of Rs 25,927 crore.
Now the same projects will cost Rs 74,107 crore to be completed, implying an extra burden on the government exchequer.
According to the report out of 30 projects, three projects are such which have witnessed a cost escalation by 417 percent. The highest cost escalation is recorded by Udhampur-Srinagar- Baramulla rail link.
This project alone has recorded a cost overrun of Rs 25,449 crore. Envisioned in 1995 at an estimated cost of Rs 2500 crore, the rail link project now has an anticipated cost of Rs 27,949 crore. Besides cost overrun, this project is also late by two decades.
“ There is a host of reasons for cost overrun, sometimes land availability becomes issues as we witnessed on Semi-ring road project of Srinagar, a rail link was marred by litigations, etc. In last three years the pace of execution of works has picked up the pace and we are hopeful that no big-ticket projects will miss deadlines in future,” said a senior official.
As per the report across the country as many as 445 infrastructure projects, each entailing investment of Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns totaling more than Rs 4.4 lakh crore.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation monitors infrastructure projects of Rs 150 crore and above. Of 1,673 such projects, 445 projects reported cost overruns, and 557 projects were delayed.
“Total original cost of implementation of the 1,673 projects was Rs 22,23,791.78 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 26,64,649.18 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,40,857.40 crore (19.82% of original cost),” the ministry’s latest report for December 2021 said.
According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till December 2021 is Rs 13,08,766.65 crore, which is 49.12 percent of the anticipated cost of the projects.
However, the number of delayed projects decreases to 420 if the delay is calculated on the basis of the latest schedule of completion.
Reasons for time overruns as reported by various project implementing agencies include delay in land acquisition, delay in obtaining forest and environment clearances, and lack of infrastructure support and linkages.
Delay in tie-up for project financing, delay in finalization of detailed engineering, change in scope, delay in tendering, ordering and equipment supply, and law and order problems are among the other reasons.
The report also cited state-wise lockdowns due to COVID-19 as a reason for the delay in implementation of these projects.
It has also been observed that project agencies are not reporting revised cost estimates and commissioning schedules for many projects, which suggests that time/cost overrun figures are under-reported, it added.