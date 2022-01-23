30 infra projects in J&K face cost overrun of Rs 25,927 crore

This project alone has recorded a cost overrun of Rs 25,449 crore. Envisioned in 1995 at an estimated cost of Rs 2500 crore, the rail link project now has an anticipated cost of Rs 27,949 crore. Besides cost overrun, this project is also late by two decades.

“ There is a host of reasons for cost overrun, sometimes land availability becomes issues as we witnessed on Semi-ring road project of Srinagar, a rail link was marred by litigations, etc. In last three years the pace of execution of works has picked up the pace and we are hopeful that no big-ticket projects will miss deadlines in future,” said a senior official.

As per the report across the country as many as 445 infrastructure projects, each entailing investment of Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns totaling more than Rs 4.4 lakh crore.