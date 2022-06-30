37 Pension Payment orders issued by Jammu EPFO in June

Jammu: Pension is one of the most relevant forms of social security for employees and their family members in times of need and eventualities.

EPFO Regional Office, Jammu has initiated the process of settlement of Pension claims from the offices of Jammu and Kashmir itself.

In some of the cases pension is being disbursed to widow and family members of even such members in respect of whom Pension contribution equivalent to one month pension has been remitted by Employer.