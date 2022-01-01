'4.5 lakh tourists visited Pahalgam in 2021'

Pahalgam/Gulmarg: The week-long Pahalgam Winter Carnival organised by the Tourism Department concluded here today with the celebration of the New Year.

The carnival saw 7 day long performances from the field of music, dance, dramas and exhibition of winter games, street foods among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez said that more than 4.5 lakh tourists have visited Pahalgam. He said that Pahalgam is fast emerging as a major winter tourist destination.

He said the department is committed to putting Pahalgam and Sonamarg on the tourist map for winter tourism.