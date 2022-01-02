4th consignment of Kashmir vegetables sent to Dubai

Srinagar: Department of Agriculture Kashmir in collaboration with an international marketing group LuLu has sent the fourth consignment of Kashmir specific vegetables ,spices, cereals to Sharjah Dubai, an officel press release said.

It added that the consignment was sent to pursue the Department’s vision of introducing and promoting Kashmir based vegetables, spices and other agriculture commodities on the global marketing platform so that the farmers, agriculture entrepreneurs and other stakeholders from the UT of J&K could play a role and experience new horizons of global agriculture economy.