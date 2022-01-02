4th consignment of Kashmir vegetables sent to Dubai

Srinagar: Department of Agriculture Kashmir in collaboration with an international marketing group LuLu has sent the fourth consignment of Kashmir specific vegetables ,spices, cereals to Sharjah Dubai, an officel press release said.
It added that the consignment was sent to pursue the Department’s vision of introducing and promoting Kashmir based vegetables, spices and other agriculture commodities on the global marketing platform so that the farmers, agriculture entrepreneurs and other stakeholders from the UT of J&K could play a role and experience new horizons of global agriculture economy.
The consignment includes Kale, Turnip, Carrot, Radish, Broccoli, Lotus root and G.I tagged Saffron.
Regarding today’s initiative , Director Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal said the Department of Agriculture Kashmir under the supervision of Principal Secretary AP&FWD Navin Kumar Chowdhary is working on a long term ambitious plan to strengthen agriculture sector in J&K and a number of initiatives including integrated farming approach, diversification of agriculture, organic way of cultivation, introduction of new marketing channels, MoUs with different stakeholders, e-marketing of saffron at IIKSTC Dussoo, etc have been taken.