5 more Kashmiri crafts set to get GI registration

Geographical indication tagging has acquired a greater significance ever since the focus has shifted towards Vocal for Local.

The Handicrafts and Handloom Department has been facilitating the promotion of GI-tagged products symbolizing empowerment of the artisans. These initiatives are aimed to help recognize and promote age-old crafts and methods that are otherwise in danger of being lost due to urbanization and industrialization.

Pertinently, Kani Shawl, Pashmina, Sozni, Paper-Machie, Walnut Wood Carving, Khatamband, and Hand Knotted Carpets crafts from Kashmir have already been GI certified.

The testing and labelling of Pashmina have ramped up from last year and a half the department has also introduced the testing and labelling of Hand Knotted Carpets; a significant number of artisans, manufacturers and exporters are approaching the department for testing and labelling of the GI certified products. Moreover, the visitors have also shown much interest in purchasing exclusive GI-certified crafts post these efforts of promoting Geographical Indication throughout the country and away.