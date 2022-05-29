5 Tourist Villages to be developed within Dal Lake: Govt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to develop 5 tourist villages within Dal Lake in Srinagar.

As per the official statement, these villages include Kachri Mohalla, Sofi Mohalla, Tinda Mohalla, Akhoon Mohalla and the Vegetable market. These villages will have all basic facilities for inhabitants as well as tourists and local visitors. These villages will also provide homestay facilities to tourists

The Tourist Villages Development programme under the Mission Youth initiative, which aims at developing 75 villages having distinction in terms of scenic beauty, adventurous terrain, art and culture, history and archaeology, is gaining tremendous momentum with heavy tourist influx thronging the new destinations.