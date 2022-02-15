5 years on, small hydropower projects await central funding

Srinagar: The central government has not released a single penny for the construction of small hydro-power projects in Jammu and Kashmir, despite announcing an outlay of Rs 2000 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Package.

With no allocation in the last five years, no small hydropower project could not be developed in J&K post the announcement of the PM package,” said a senior official.

An official document of the J&K government accessed by Greater Kashmir reads as “no funds sanctioned/released by GoI for SHPs under PMDP-15 till date.