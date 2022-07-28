56% Indian job seekers faced scams during their job hunt: Report

New Delhi: About 56 per cent of job seekers in India face scams during their job hunt process, according to a report.

The report by Hirect, a chat-based direct hiring platform, showed that millennials aged between 20-29 are the most exposed to scams and fraudulent job offers.

"Our aim behind sharing insights from the hiring industry is to help recruiters and job seekers be well versed with the latest trends and help in making an informed decision. A prevalent problem in the hiring industry is the prevalence of recruitment scams. Keeping the issue in mind, Hirect is ensuring the safety and security of the users by eliminating the consultants in between," said Raj Das, Global Co-Founder and CEO of Hirect India, in a statement.