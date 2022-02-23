Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday informed that 6.65 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in 2021 which is the highest number of tourist footfall in the last 7 years.

"Jammu And Kashmir recorded highest tourist footfall in last 7 years. Tourist footfall crossed 6.65 lakh in 2021 compared to 4.1 lakh in 2020. 1.27 lakh tourists were recorded in November which is the highest in the past decade," reads an official statement of the government.