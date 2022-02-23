Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday informed that 6.65 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in 2021 which is the highest number of tourist footfall in the last 7 years.
"Jammu And Kashmir recorded highest tourist footfall in last 7 years. Tourist footfall crossed 6.65 lakh in 2021 compared to 4.1 lakh in 2020. 1.27 lakh tourists were recorded in November which is the highest in the past decade," reads an official statement of the government.
It states that the year 2021 witnessed a large footfall of tourists; both national as well as international due to numerous positive and constructive interventions of the Central Government in consonance with the government of Jammu And Kashmir.
Several remarkable initiatives were undertaken across the length and breadth of the Union Territory to rejuvenate the dwindling economic landscape which was affected due to the relentless wrath of Covid-19.
In one such major intervention for the upliftment of the tourism sector in J&K, the Union government made a record budget allocation of Rs 786 crore in the budget for the tourism sector here which is Rs 509 crore higher than last budgetary allocation with an intent to boost tourism and allied services of Jammu and Kashmir.
In commensuration with this, the government of J&K has also undertaken several initiatives to give further stimulus and impetus to the tourism sector here.
In a mega push to promote ecotourism in Jammu and Kashmir, the government has approved the development of seven new trekking routes in various wildlife-protected areas. The decision will also allow online booking of 29 forest rest houses and inspection huts in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, under a common brand and logo.
The first night flight has started operating from Srinagar Airport on March 18, 2021, marking the dawn of a new era and indicating improvement in air connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha also launched the golf training Academy at Kashmir Golf Course in July 2021 to promote and strengthen the sports ecosystem in the union territory.
Recently, Chief Secretary of J&K, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta announced the promotion of 75 new tourist destinations through a dedicated 3-month tourism festival.
In a bid to ramp up infrastructure and boost tourism in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started building infrastructure under the Prime Minister's development project at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.
In one of the remarkable initiatives launched by the government of J&K, Lieutenant Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha launched Jammu And Kashmir Tourist village Network under the mission youth to boost rural tourism.
In December 2021, the administration organized a safari tour in Srinagar’s Eidgah area to boost Kashmir art and promote artisans with ramifications on the tourism industry of Kashmir as well.