8 years on, 2 FTCs to be set-up by JKB, PNB see no progress

Officials informed that in 2013, the government had directed J&K Bank for setting up of FTC in Kashmir and PNB in Jammu division. However there has been no physical progress on these two projects even after the lapse of eight years.

During the recently held UTLBC meet, the issue of delay was deliberated upon with the concerned banks.

As per the minutes of the meeting the PNB informed “Regarding FTC Jammu, the House was informed that as per information received from Punjab National Bank, necessary permission for transfer of land to PNB has been sanctioned by Divisional Commissioner’s Office and the same has been conveyed to Head Office at New Delhi for further action.” “Regarding FTC Kashmir, the LDM Pulwama informed that all the documents regarding allotment of land have been duly authenticated by the Bank and the same have been submitted to the district administration for perusal and necessary action. “

The proposal of setting up of FTCs in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh regions by J&K Bank, PNB and SBI respectively under the guidance from NABARD was accepted by the house in the 91st meeting of J&K SLBC for implementation. In the 97th meeting of J&K SLBC, J&K Government was requested to take necessary measures for allotment of land to the concerned banks for the purpose.

“It was decided that FTC-Jammu in District Kathua (to be set up by PNB). Identified land at Village Chilakh, Tehsil Dinga Amb, Kathua measuring 49 Kanal 5 Marla to be leased to PNB farmers Welfare Trust. PNB vide communication dated 23.04.2021 has submitted a copy of MOU to Rural Development Department, Jammu for signing the documents.” official document reads.

“FTC-Kashmir Region to be set up by J&K Bank. DC Office Pulwama has forwarded Revenue Extracts of land measuring 60 Kanal under Survey Number 627 min, situated in Estate Okhoo, identified for allotment to J&K Bank for setting up of FTC and asked the LDM Pulwama to get the Revenue Papers authenticated.”

“The land under reference is free from encumbrance. Deputy Commissioner Pulwama has informed that the land shall be transferred to J&K Bank for setting up of the FTC free of cost as per prevalent government norms. Bank is in the process of getting the documents authenticated to facilitate further process being taken forward by the district administration,” it adds.