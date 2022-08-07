8th National Handloom Day celebrated at Kashmir Haat

Srinagar: Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, today observed the 8th National Handloom day, held every year on August 7 in honor of the handloom weavers and also to highlight the country’s handloom industry.
The day also seeks to focus on the contribution of the handloom sector towards socio-economic development and increase in the income of weavers.
To commemorate the National Handloom Day, the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, organized a mega function at Kashmir Haat in association with the Weavers Services centre, Ministry of Textiles Govt of India.
On the eve of the Handloom Day , beautiful Handloom products were put on display at the stalls in Kashmir Haat by the weavers from all across Kashmir.
In addition to various Government Departments, other organizations were also seen promoting their Handloom products at Kashmir Haat.
Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, while narrating the historical significance of the day urged the civil society members, youth and working class to buy handloom and handicraft products in order to provide relief to the weaver community.
He said the department will intensify the efforts to promote the handloom products through various channels and will reach out to artisan and weaver community by connecting them with potential buyers and motivating different sections of the society in supplementing the efforts of the Government in increasing sales and improved profits for handloom weavers.
The Director said concerted efforts are being made to make principal stakeholders aware about various government schemes like Mudra loans, National Handloom Development Programme, Artisan Credit Card and Centrally-sponsored schemes so that they are able to avail the benefits envisaged under these programmes.