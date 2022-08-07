8th National Handloom Day celebrated at Kashmir Haat

Srinagar: Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, today observed the 8th National Handloom day, held every year on August 7 in honor of the handloom weavers and also to highlight the country’s handloom industry.

The day also seeks to focus on the contribution of the handloom sector towards socio-economic development and increase in the income of weavers.

To commemorate the National Handloom Day, the Directorate of Handicrafts & Handloom, Kashmir, organized a mega function at Kashmir Haat in association with the Weavers Services centre, Ministry of Textiles Govt of India.

On the eve of the Handloom Day , beautiful Handloom products were put on display at the stalls in Kashmir Haat by the weavers from all across Kashmir.