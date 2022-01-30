Adequate stock of medicines available in Kashmir: CDA

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chemist Druggist Association on Sunday said in view of rising cases of COVID adequate stock of medicines particularly COVID-related drugs and there is no shortage of any medicine in the market.

President Chemist Druggist Association, Fayaz Azad said that in view of the COVID upsurge, the association has ensured the availability of all critical drugs, particularly COVID-related medicines that have been stocked in Kashmir in bulk to prevent any shortage.