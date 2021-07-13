Advisor Baseer Khan inspects Central workshop, Electric Central Store

The Advisor directed the officers to take all necessary measures to meet the energy demands of people and initiate the process of up-gradation and replacement of old and obsolete infrastructure to keep up with the requirements of the department.

While inspecting the workshop at Pampore, he inquired about the technical specifications and reviewed the overall functioning of the workshop including staff strength, status of faults, power schedules, functioning of control rooms, complaint redress mechanism and repair of transforms.

Chief Engineer PDD informed the Advisor about the steps being taken for up-gradation in order to provide efficient power supply to the people. He said that 45000 poles, 10 kms of conductor wire besides other infrastructure will be laid in coming days in order to improve the power supply. He informed that some infrastructure equipment has already been procured while the rest is at the tendering stage. Advisor was also informed that insulated cables will also be laid in 45 towns.

Advisor also laid stress on third party verification at different levels regarding the laying of poles and wiring and said that Deputy Commissioners should report about the achievements in their respective districts.

Advisor said that the Lieutenant Governor is personally monitoring the power scenario and is very particular about ensuring better power supply in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advisor said that government has augmented the infrastructure to ensure that the uninterrupted power supply could be provided to the consumers as far as possible. Advisor further said that all the projects should be completed within the stipulated time frame and wants everything to be rolled out on the ground.