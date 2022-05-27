Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 85th BoDs of JKRTC

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired the 85th BoDs meet of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) at Civil Secretariat here.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Transport Department, Hirdesh Kumar; MD JKRTC, Rakesh Kumar Srangal; DG, Budget, M.Y Ittoo; Director Finance, PWD, representatives of Labour and Employment department, senior officers of transport department and other concerned officials.
During the meeting, the Board discussed various issues pertaining to JKRTC like performance of JKRTC during the Financial year 2021-22, outstanding payments with different departments, purchase of vehicles, utilisation of JKRTC fleet by all Government/Semi-Government departments, commercial utilisation of JKRTC assets among others.