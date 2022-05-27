Advisor Bhatnagar chairs 85th BoDs of JKRTC

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired the 85th BoDs meet of Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Transport Department, Hirdesh Kumar; MD JKRTC, Rakesh Kumar Srangal; DG, Budget, M.Y Ittoo; Director Finance, PWD, representatives of Labour and Employment department, senior officers of transport department and other concerned officials.