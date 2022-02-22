Advisor Khan inaugurates sale of vegetable seedlings at Lal Mandi

While distributing the seedlings among the beneficiaries, the Advisor said that the department is committed to promoting Kitchen Garden and backyard vegetable culture in the urban areas of Kashmir and a number of steps have already been taken in this regard.

Advisor Khan said that seedlings of different crops produced on scientific lines are more disease-resistant and productive, which ultimately makes the venture of vegetable production economically viable.

He asked the Kitchen Garden lovers to avail this opportunity and take maximum benefit of all such initiatives offered by the department.