Advisor Khan reviews functioning of Legal Metrology Department

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today reviewed the working of the Legal Metrology Department.
Commissioner Secretary, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Zubair Ahmed was also present.
Controller, Legal Metrology, M K A Drabu, gave a detailed presentation highlighting the status of implementation of various schemes and programs by the department.
Advisor Khan took stock of revenue realization by the department besides enquiring about the number of inspections carried out to safeguard the interests of consumers.
It was informed in the meeting that the department has realized Rs.203 lakh as fee for authenticating the accuracy of weighing and measuring instruments. Besides, an amount of Rs140 lakh has been realized as composition money from 4469 erring traders under different provisions of law.
The Advisor emphasized the need for fixing targets as per the actual establishments in the market. He directed the officers to ensure that after identifying the establishments in rural areas, which are presently not covered by the department, should be covered for inspections within a month's period. He asked for a special focus on the far-flung flung area so that poor people get value for their hard-earned money.
The Advisor directed the officers of Metrology and Oil Marketing Companies to conduct joint inspections so that the system may be streamlined and common masses are benefited.